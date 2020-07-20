Theatrical couple takes their quarantine show to driveway

Jen Maren, right, and her husband Pete Simmons of Theatre Unmasqued perform "My Funny Quarantine" in the alley behind their St. Paul, Minn. home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The couple created "My Funny Quarantine" -- a 30-minute performance featuring songs, storytelling, improv, pantomime and ... sword fighting -- that shares a story of a couple at home together due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Maren and Simmons are performing it on request outdoors for neighborhood and family gatherings of 25 people or fewer. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)