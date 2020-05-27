SpaceX on cusp of launching astronauts, back on home turf

NASA astronaut Robert Behnken places a sticker on a Tesla X SUV as he walks outside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux)