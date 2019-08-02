Marsden, Heard cast in 'The Stand'; King to pen last chapter

This combination photo shows actor James Marsden at a screening of "Westworld" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 19, 2018, left, and actress Amber Heard at the Planned Parenthood of New York City spring gala benefit in New York on May 1, 2019. Marsden and Heard will star in the CBS All Access limited series "The Stand," based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel. (Photos by Brent N. Clarke, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)