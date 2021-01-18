Uganda cops surround offices of Bobi Wine's opposition party

The National Unity platform presidential candidate Bobi Wine addresses the media at his home in Magere, Uganda, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Uganda’s electoral commission says President Yoweri Museveni leads in Thursday’s election with results in from 29% of polling stations. He has 63% of ballots while top opposition candidate Bobi Wine has 28%. Wine, a popular singer-turned-lawmaker half the president’s age, alleges that the vote in the East African country was rigged. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)