Painting, stolen by Nazi soldier, is back in Florence museum

From second left, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, Italian Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli, Uffizi Gallery director Eike Schmidt and Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi attend the unveiling of the "Vase of Flowers" painting by Jan van Huysum, at the Pitti Palace, part of the Uffizi Galleries, in Florence, Italy, Friday, July 19, 2019. Germany returned the Dutch still-life after it was stolen by Nazi troops during WWII. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)