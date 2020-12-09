Oliva Jade Giannulli learning from family college 'mess-up'

FILE - Lori Loughlin, right, poses with Olivia Jade Giannulli at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2018. Giannulli, the daughter of the “Full House” actor Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, discussed on the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” how she’s been affected by the college admissions scandal involving her parents. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)