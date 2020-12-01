US construction spending jumps 1.3% in October

A construction worker walks down a staircase in the scaffolding of TSX Broadway under construction, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in New York's, Times Square. The 46-story mixed-use property will house 75,000 square feet of retail space, a 4,000-square-foot performance venue including an outdoor stage, an outdoor food and beverage terrace and a luxury hotel. U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)