Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which rockets were placed, in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, after five rockets were fired at a major U.S. base in Afghanistan. The U.S. military has met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500 by Friday, a drawdown that appears to violate a last-minute congressional prohibition. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)