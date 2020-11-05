Hundreds march in Haiti after outrage over student's slaying

A police officer removes a tire from a burning barricade as police attempt to disperse protesters demanding answers after the kidnapping and murder of high school senior Evelyne Sincère, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The young woman was found in a trash heap Sunday after relatives said they were unable to pay the large ransom demanded by her captors. Human rights groups contend the incident highlights the nation’s worsening security crisis. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)