Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme

Reconnaissance leader Hans Melander is seen on a laptop screen as he gives a press conference on the case of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme who was shot dead in February 1986, in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm because the main suspect, Stig Engstrom, had died in 2000. Writing on screen reads in Swedish "..therefore, it is not believed that it is possible to attach a weapon..." (Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP)