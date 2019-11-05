Bosnian war survivors protest Peter Handke's Nobel prize win

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, Austrian author Peter Handke poses for a photo at his house in Chaville near Paris. Several dozen survivors of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war staged a protest in Sarajevo to call on the Nobel Committee to reverse its decision to award the 2019 Nobel Prize in literature to Austria’s Peter Handke. Protesters gathered outside the Swedish embassy in downtown Sarajevo Tuesday carrying banners with slogans comparing Handke with Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic and Bosnian Serb war-time leaders Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)