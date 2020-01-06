Trump’s threats draw Iran’s cultural sites into tensions

This Oct. 27, 1960 file photo, shows a partial view of the Throne Hall of the Royal Golestan Palace, in Tehran, Iran. Iran's ancient and rich cultural landscape has become a potential U.S. military target as Washington and Tehran lob threats and take high-stakes steps toward a possible open conflict. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, that if Iran targets any American assets to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general, the U.S. has 52 Iranian sites it will hit, including ones “important to Iran & Iranian culture." (AP Photo/Jim Pringle, File)