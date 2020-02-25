Weinstein accuser Haleyi grateful to be 'heard and believed'

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Mimi Haleyi, right, arrives to testify in Harvey Weinstein's trial on charges of rape and sexual assault in New York. Haleyi, one of the women Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting, said Tuesday, Feb. 25, that the verdict made her feel grateful to be “heard and believed.” Weinstein faces a possible sentence of five to 29 years after a Manhattan jury convicted him of sexually assaulting Haleyi and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)