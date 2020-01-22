NewsAlert: First case of the coronavirus confirmed in Hong Kong NewsAlert: First case of coronavirus in Hong Kong Jan 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEIJING - Chinese health authorities announces the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong.More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags International Health Disaster Health Authority Coronavirus Hong Kong Medicine Beijing Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead in serious highway crashEagles' grand worthy president electedVacancy rates climbingConvenience store looking to sell alcoholOIB opens first of 2 pot shopsBench Market brewing strong after 15 yearsSupport builds for youth rehab facility"Urinetown" - it's not like you'd thinkPRH advocate diesSerious car crash closes highway ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Online Poll Have you noticed a difference winter highway conditions in the South Okanagan this season since AIM Roads took over the contract from Argo Road Maintenance? You voted: The roads seems to be in better condition The roads seem to be in worse condition I haven’t noticed a difference Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Jan 30 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 31 French conversation Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Feb 1 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 2 Falun Gong Meditation Class Sun, Feb 2, 2020 Feb 2 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Sun, Feb 2, 2020 Feb 2 Doubles and DJs Sun, Feb 2, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Most Recent Feature Real Estate Today Real Estate Today Jan 17, 2020 Latest News Raptors forward Pascal Siakam honoured if he makes first NBA all-star game China closes off large city to stop spread of deadly virus VanVleet scores 22 as Raptors beat Sixers for fifth consecutive win Democrats appeal for GOP help to convict 'corrupt' Trump Australian crews search for firefight plane feared crashed Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy honours
