Joe Arpaio loses sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid

Jerry Sheridan is running for the position of Maricopa County Sheriff in the Republican primary shown here Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Fountain Hills, Ariz. Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is trying to win back the sheriff‚Äôs post in metro Phoenix. He faces his former second-in-command, Sheridan, in the Aug. 4 Republican primary. Sheridan, who said Arpaio backed out a promise to support him, said his 38 years in law enforcement could help turn around a tarnished agency and insisted that he is his own man. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)