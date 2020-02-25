Placido Domingo apology prompts new accuser to step forward

FILE - In this Friday, July 12, 2019 file photo, former opera singer Patricia Wulf pauses during an interview in her home in Virginia. Wulf expressed mixed emotions about Placido Domingo’s Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 statement. "I sincerely appreciate his apology. I really do," said the mezzo-soprano. But she also called on the American Guild of Musical Artists to stand with his accusers and expel Domingo from its membership. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)