Puerto Rico cracks down on violators of coronavirus curfew

A National Guard soldier stands in front of a gate at the Luis Muñoz Marin Airport, were screening stations to detect the new coronavirus on arriving passengers were established, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Monday, March 16, 2020. According to the Puerto Rican National Guard spokesman Paul Dahlen, the screening protocol will begin next Wednesday. The World Health Organization says most people recover in about two to six weeks from the new coronavirus, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)