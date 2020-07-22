Britain's Prince Philip, 99, makes rare public appearance

The Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle flanked by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symeas, right, at Windsor Castle for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday July 22, 2020. The ceremony will begin at Windsor Castle where the Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, will offer the salute and thank the Duke for his 67 years of support and service to The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent Regiments. The ceremony will continue at Highgrove House, with Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, where she will be addressed by The Rifles' Colonel Commandant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)