Justices allow 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy to continue

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo Mexican National Guard troops patrolling the country's northern border are seen from Sunland Park, New Mexico in the nearby town of Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 11, said it would allow the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)