Chloe Zhoe's 'Nomadland' to premiere across fall festivals

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film "Nomadland." Chloe Zhao's film will premiere across the major fall film festivals in an alliance forged by the Venice, Toronto, New York and Telluride festivals. It's the first movie announced in the new partnership that has brought together the fall’s biggest movie launch pads, which typically compete against each other for world premiere rights. (Searchlight Pictures via AP)