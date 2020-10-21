ROME - Pope Francis is back to his mask-less old ways a day after donning a face mask for the first time during a liturgical service. The about-face came despite surging coronavirus infections across Europe. Francis shunned a facemask again during his Wednesday general audience in the Vatican auditorium, and remained mask-less when he greeted a half-dozen mask-less bishops at the end. He shook hands and leaned in to chat privately with each one. While the clerics wore masks while seated during the audience, all but one took his mask off to speak to the pope. Only one kept it on, and by the end of his tete-a-tete with Francis, had lowered it under his chin.
Pope reverts to mask-less old ways amid growing criticism
Pope reverts to mask-less old ways amid growing criticism
- Nicole Winfield The Associated Press
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 case at Penticton Safeway
- Give me back my guns, local man tells RCMP
- 23 new virus cases in IH region
- Brittain's ex-wife breaks silence
- First thoughts from Chief Gabriel
- Greg Gabriel elected new chief of Penticton Indian Band
- Brittain says he 'snapped,' wife not to blame
- Horgan makes time for old friend
- As members vote on chief, PIB comes out against housing project
- Horgan paying visit to Penticton
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 30
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 27
Latest News
- In pitch for Biden, Obama urges voters to cast Trump out
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
- Officials in Toronto and Montreal strike differing tones on COVID-19 in their cities
- CPL champion Forge FC ready for CONCACAF League opener in El Salvador
- US officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference
- Thai protesters march in show of strength against government