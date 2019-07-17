Lead paint suppliers settle California lawsuit for $305M

FILE - In this June 28, 2004, file photo, a customer looks over color chips at a Sherwin-Williams store in Columbus, Ohio. The nation's major suppliers of lead paint have agreed to pay California's largest cities and counties $305 million to settle a nearly two-decade old lawsuit. The settlement announced Wednesday, July 17, 2019, comes after years of legal and legislative battling in California and other states. The settlement is with the Sherwin-Williams Company, ConAgra Grocery Products Company and NL Industries, Inc. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)