Volunteer bitten by tiger at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue

In this 2018 photo provided by Big Cat Rescue, volunteer Candy Couser feeds a lynx at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary near Tampa, Fla. Couser, who regularly feeds big cats was bitten and seriously injured by a tiger Thursday morning, Dec. 3, 2020, at the sanctuary, which was made famous by the Netflix series “Tiger King,” officials said. (Big Cat Rescue via AP)