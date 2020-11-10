Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

FILE - In this March 31, 2019 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, and Secretary General of the Palestinian Liberation Organization Saeb Erekat, attend the 30th Arab Summit in Tunis, Tunisia. Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was 65. (Fethi Belaid/ Pool photo via AP, FIle)