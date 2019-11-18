3rd record tide enters Venice as Italy hit with snow, rain

A man shoots photos as a golden sunset lights up Venice Sunday, , Italy, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, just hours after an exceptional 1.5 meter tide receded from nearby St. Mark's Square. It was the third flood topping 1.5 meters this week, following Tuesday's 1.87-meter flood which was the worst in 53 years. In background is Chiesa della Salute church, in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)