Ad-tech problems, weak revenue eclipse Twitter user growth

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill in Washington. Disappointing third-quarter profit and revenue at Twitter overshadowed strong user growth, sending shares of the social media company plummeting 16% before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)