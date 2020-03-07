American Film Institute postponing gala with Julie Andrews

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015, file photo, actress Julie Andrews arrives at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2015/2016 season opening gala at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The American Film Institute says it is postponing its 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring Andrews. The organization originally planned to give Andrews its Life Achievement Award on April 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. It will be rescheduled for early summer. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)