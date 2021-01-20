Biden to review Trump's changes to national monuments

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, cyclists race along the scenic Byway 12 above the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument during the Tour Of Utah bike race. President Joe Biden said Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, he plans to review the Trump administration's downsizing of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments in southern Utah. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)