Former president who brought direct elections to Taiwan dies

FILE - In this March 30, 1999, file photo, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, shakes hands with Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui before delivering a speech in Taipei. Local media are reporting that ex-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who oversaw the island’s transition to full democracy, has died. Lee was 97 and had largely dropped out of public life in his later years. (AP Photo/Pool)