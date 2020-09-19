Media celebrates Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life, legacy

This photo provided by Time shows the cover of Time magazine with tribute Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsurg on the cover. Time will feature Ginsburg for an October double issue presenting the 2020 Time 100 list of the world‚Äôs most influential people. Ginsburg, who became the court‚Äôs second female justice, died at her home in Washington on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was 87.(Time Magazine via AP)