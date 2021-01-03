Gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

People from the Shiite Hazara community burn tires and block a road in protest of the killing of coal mine workers by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)