New film tells tale of North Korean orphans sent to Europe

The June 3, 2020, photo taken at a primary school in Otwock, Poland, shows the end of 1956/57 school year report and grades for North Korean boy Czou-Jun-czewu, born in 1942, with no day or month of birth given. It shows he got excellent grades in behavior and drawing and good in handicrafts, but unsatisfactory in Polish language, history and biology. During and after the 1950-53 Korean War, North Korea sent thousands of orphans it couldn’t feed to Eastern European communist allies. The children entered schools in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania and elsewhere, forming friendships, studying, playing. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)