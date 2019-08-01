CBS stands by 'Bull,' star in wake of misconduct claim

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Michael Weatherly attends a special screening of "Doctor Strange" at AMC Empire 25 in New York. CBS is standing behind "Bull" and its star, Weatherly, who is getting leadership training in the wake of a sexual harassment settlement. CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told a TV critics' meeting Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, the drama remains popular. Its star Weatherly is "loved" by viewers even after allegations against him by former "Bull" actress Eliza Dushku, Kahl said. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)