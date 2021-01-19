Biden's Bible puts him in line with inaugural tradition

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as her husband, Douglas Emhoff, holds the Bible during a a mock swearing in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington as the 115th Congress begins. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are set to take their oaths of office on Wednesday, Jan., 20, 2021, using Bibles that are laden with personal meaning, writing new chapters in a long-running American tradition – and one that appears nowhere in the law. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)