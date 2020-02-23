S. Korea reports 161 new virus cases, bringing total to 763

In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a doctor sheds tears after a video call with her son at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Warning that China's virus epidemic is "still grim and complex," President Xi Jinping called Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 for more efforts to stop the outbreak, revive industry and prevent the disease from disrupting spring planting of crops. (Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP)