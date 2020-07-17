Reality shows shortfalls of Trump's claim to 'best testing'

A health care worker air dries her gloves after sanitizing her equipment while working at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. The mobile testing truck is operated by Aardvark Mobile Health, which has partnered with the Florida Division of Emergency Management. People getting tested are separated from nurses via a glass pane. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)