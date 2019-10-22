Henry Thomas, star of 'E.T.', arrested for DUI in Oregon

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2013 file photo shows actor Henry Thomas at the Disney/ABC Television Group's 2013 Summer TCA panel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities say Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," has been arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon. The 48-year-old Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in a stationary car. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)