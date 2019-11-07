Potential McConnell opponent goes off air after complaint

In a July 31, 2015 file photo, Matt Jones, host of Kentucky Sports Radio, talks with his broadcasting partner during his radio show in Fancy Farm, Ky. The Republican Party of Kentucky filed a complaint Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 with the Federal Election Commission against radio host Jones, who is considering a run to unseat U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)