Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein's ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York. Transcripts released Thursday show the ex-girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend‚Äôs interactions with underage girls. Ghislaine Maxwell said she "never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever." (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)