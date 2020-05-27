NBC, producers say 'America's Got Talent' cleared by probe

FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo shows Gabrielle Union at the "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Kickoff in Pasadena, Calif. An investigation of Gabrielle Union’s complaints of racism on the set of “America’s Got Talent” concluded that her allegations were unfounded, according to NBC and the show’s producers. The outside investigator also concluded that her claims had “no bearing” on the show’s decision to drop her as a judge, the network and production companies FremantleMedia and Syco said in a joint statement Wednesday. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)