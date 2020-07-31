Japan funds save Lithuania museum on diplomat who saved Jews

This handout photo provided by Chiune Sugihara Memorial Museum, shows Chiune Sugihara memorial museum in Kaunas, Lithuania, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A museum in Lithuania dedicated to a Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of Jews in the early hours of World War II, that saw the number of visitors drop due to corona virus outbreak, has been saved by people in Japan, officials said Friday, July 31, 2020. (Chiune Sugihara Memorial Museum via AP)