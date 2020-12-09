Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Savitta Ford and her daughter Harmony, 11, join a community rally in Minneapolis, calling for the end of gun violence in the Twin Cities. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2020, the Minneapolis City Council will decide whether to shrink the city's police department while violent crime is already soaring and redirect funding toward alternatives for reducing violence. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)