Costs, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project

FILE - In this April 5, 2016 file photo, environmental groups opposing the Constitution Pipeline rally outside the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The nearly $1 billion Constitution Pipeline project that was designed to bring natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields to metropolitan New York and New England has been abandoned after years of legal regulatory challenges made it economically unfeasible, according to a statement Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from a spokeswoman for project partner Duke Energy said Monday. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)