UK's lockdown-hit arts venues to get $2B rescue package

FILE - In this Saturday, July 4, 2020 file photo, staff wear face visors as they implement a one way system at the National Portrait Gallery, London, as it prepares to reopen following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England. The British government has announced more than 1.5 billion pounds (almost $2 billion) to help the country’s renowned arts and cultural institutions recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after some theaters and music venues warned that without support they might never open again. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP, File)