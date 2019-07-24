Lebanese rock band takes centre stage in freedoms debate

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 27, 2016 file photo, Lebanese Hamed Sinno, lead singer and song writer of the Lebanese group Mashrou' Leila ("Leila's Project") band, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Beirut, Lebanon. A Lebanese band that supports gay rights has found itself at the center of a heated debate in Lebanon about freedom of expression. Church leaders and conservative politicians demand that a concert by Mashrou' Leila in the coastal city of Byblos be canceled, setting off a storm of indignation on social media. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

BEIRUT - A popular Mideast rock band known for its rousing concerts and lyrics challenging social norms in the conservative Arab world is once again at the centre of a heated debate about freedom of expression, this time over a planned concert in its hometown in Lebanon.

Church leaders and conservative politicians set off a storm of indignation on social media when they demanded that an August concert by Mashrou' Leila in the coastal city of Byblos be cancelled.

They say the group's songs are an insult to Christianity.

The group supports LGBT rights and sings against sectarianism. The band has previously been banned from performing in Jordan and Egypt.

The band has denounced the "defamatory campaign" against it, saying the campaign relied on "fabrications that couldn't be further from the truth."

