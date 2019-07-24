Lebanese rock band takes centre stage in freedoms debate

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 27, 2016 file photo, Lebanese Hamed Sinno, lead singer and song writer of the Lebanese group Mashrou' Leila ("Leila's Project") band, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Beirut, Lebanon. A Lebanese band that supports gay rights has found itself at the center of a heated debate in Lebanon about freedom of expression. Church leaders and conservative politicians demand that a concert by Mashrou' Leila in the coastal city of Byblos be canceled, setting off a storm of indignation on social media. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)