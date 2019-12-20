UK lawmakers set to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit bill

In this photo made available by the UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, attends the debate in the House of Commons, London, Thursday Dec. 19, 2019. Boris Johnson signaled an end to Britain’s era of Brexit deadlock Thursday, announcing a packed legislative program intended to take the U.K. out of the European Union on Jan. 31, overhaul everything from fishing to financial services and shore up the country’s cash-starved public services. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)