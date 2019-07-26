John Fogerty pulls out of troubled Woodstock 50 festival

FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, musician John Fogerty performs at the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios in New York. Fogerty has pulled out of Woodstock 50 weeks before the trouble anniversary event is supposed to take place. A representative for the singer tells The Associated Press that Fogerty, who performed at the original festival in 1969, will now only perform at a smaller Woodstock anniversary event held at the original site in Bethel, New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)