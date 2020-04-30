Gigi Hadid expects first child with Zayn Malik in September

This combination photo shows singer Zayn Malik at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in New York on Jan. 27, 2018, left, and model Gigi Hadid at Variety's Power of Women: New York event on April 5, 2019, in New York. Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed with Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that her daughter is pregnant. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction. Yolanda Hadid said the baby is due in September. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)