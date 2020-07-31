American Museum of Natural History outlines reopening plans

FILE- Hannah Rawe, Senior Preparator in the Department of Exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History, places the teeth in a model of the skull of a Xiongguanlong dinosaur at the American Museum of Natural History in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Visitors to the American Museum of Natural History would need to make advance online reservations for specific times, and capacity would be sharply limited under a plan announced Thursday, July 30, 2020, for a September reopening pending city and state approval. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)