Amazon offers assist with US COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston. Amazon wants to help President Joe Biden in trying to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office. The CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, said in a letter to Biden that the company has a deal with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at its facilities. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)